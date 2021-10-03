UB-40 Hails David Bahati for Contribution to NRM Gov’t

Hon. David Bahati, State Minister for Trade and investment. (FILE PHOTO)

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – A group of Ugandans below 40yrs that subscribe to the umbrella body of ‘UB 40’ have come out to applause Hon. David Bahati, the state Minister for Trade, industry and cooperatives who doubles as Ndorwa West Member of Parliament and also NRM Chairperson Kabale District for his contribution to the Party.

UB-40’s main activities are not limited to the following; NRM Ideology crusader’s, Public speakers, Political consultants/ Analysts, Researchers, Print, radio&Tv News Archivists and vintage movies.

“It gives us immense pleasure, honour and inspiration to appreciate you for your tireless efforts in serving our motherland Uganda, ‘As UB40’ (Uganda Below 40years) team, we are pleased and proud to have you as district NRM Chairperson Kabale and State Minister for Industry in the mighty NRM government under the able leadership of H.E Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” read the group’s written statement dated 22nd September 2020,

They noted that the Ministers meticulous performance, legacy and iota will remain in the annals for the generation and ages on to emulate. Adding that his outstanding contribution to the NRM Government cannot be underestimated, because he has inspired many through his kindness, loyalty, devotion, dedication, honesty, trustworthiness and intellectual supremacy.

UB40 team, therefore, appreciates his zeal in intensifying political Education within the team members and those above, creating more leaders not only followers, preaching the gospel of unity, cadre identification mentorship, training and placement, personal financial support to those in need regardless of tribe, sex, religion.

They added that the Minister’s pivotal role in the concluded election cannot go unmentioned, Kabale district had one of the magnificent static billboards marketing heritage of the region, a campaign pictorial of H.E. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhabura who was the presidential flag bearer of NRM Party among others.

And all this was courtesy Hon. David Bahati. Concluding that them as UB40’s are proud of him as a generational leader and wishing him a full cabinet slot.