Uganda Committed to Working with Partners On Regional Security – ISO Boss

ISO boss Col. Charles Oluka receiving a gift hamper after the Tuesday visit

Entebbe | RedPepper Digital – Col Charles Oluka the Director-General of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) has expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Eastern Africa region for their strategic guidance that led to the set-up of the Fusion and Liaison Unit.

The ISO boss made these remarks on Tuesday, October 27, 2021, during a courtesy visit to the Unit’s headquarters in Entebbe.

The purpose of the visit was to assess progress on the operationalisation of the Unit formed by a decision of the 455th meeting of the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council at the level of Heads of State and Government on 2 September 2015 in Nairobi, Kenya

He further noted that the Unit was steadily building capacity to jointly assess the existing and emerging threats in the region and called on the team to undertake the tasks with a shared commitment to preventing further tragedies.

He also assured Member Parties and other strategic partners that “Uganda as a host is committed to supporting the full operationalisation of the Unit in the broader strategic interest of strengthening regional cooperation on the common threats”.

The Uganda delegation was comprised of; Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso (Defence Spokesperson), Amb. Charles Ssentongo (Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Col. Herbert Nabimanya (Director Intelligence, Special Forces Command), Diplomats and other Senior Government officials from the Ministries of; Presidency, Foreign Affairs, Defence, Security and Internal Affairs. During the visit, the delegation was taken on a guided tour of the facility to appreciate the commendable work that has been done since the Unit’s launch on 23 May 2018.

The Unit Coordinator, Dr. Tom Magambo Rwabudongo, thanked the Uganda Delegation for the visit and reiterated the team’s commitment to implement the Unit’s strategic objective, which is to contribute towards a stable Eastern Africa Region. He further noted that the Unit had built capacity to jointly assess the existing and emerging threats and further assured the delegation that they would continue to recommend interventions to decision-makers on the common threats.

Despite the challenges, Dr. Magambo Rwabudongo also noted that despite the challenges, there has been steady progress made towards strengthening the sharing of intelligence on the common threats and that with sustained support; the Unit’s goals would be achieved.

He also extended appreciation to the Member Parties and strategic partners: CISSA, UFL, AMISOM, CAERT, JIFC, EAC, AU, EAC, IGAD and the African Union. The Eastern Africa Fusion and Liaison Unit is an Intelligence sharing and Liaison mechanism whose membership is comprised of; Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, Somalia, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.