UPC Trashes Links to Besigye Political Pressure Group

Arach Sharon Oyat, UPC Spokesperson addressing the media in Kampala on recently.

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The opposition Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has distanced itself from the newly formed political pressure group, the people’s Front for Transition (PTF).

This development comes after a one Peter Walubiri from the UPC faction signed to have joined the PTF on behalf of UPC.

However, speaking to the media at the party’s head offices in Kampala, UPC spokesperson, Sharon Arach Oyat said UPC is not part of the group neither have they received any formal communication or invitation to join the Front and so, whoever purportedly attended the launch on behalf of UPC is a masquerader.

“The UPC is not part of such front and we have neither received any communication or invitation to join the font. Whoever purportedly attended on behalf of the people’s congress is a masquerader and an imposter. These actions, therefore, do not represent the position of the party,” she said.

Meanwhile, she urged party members to desist from all acts of PFT.

