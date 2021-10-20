October 21, 2021

WORRY! Eight Girls impregnated by Fathers in Sheema

October 20, 2021 Caleb Nasasira Snr | REDPEPPER Correspondent

SHEEMA | RedPepper Digital – Local authorities have expressed concerns over the increased cases of adultery, defilement and domestic violence in the area.

The concerns came up on Monday during a workshop on domestic and family violence organized by Forum for Women in Democracy[FAWODE] in Kabwohe town.

Speaking at the event, the District Probation Officer, Annet Kyomuhendo revealed that up to 8 girls in the district had been impregnated by their biological fathers.

Sheema RDC Kyerere while giving his remarks

In all she said, 642 underage girls were defiled and impregnated in the district since the start of this year.

According to Kyomuhendo, considering that many more girls may have refrained from reporting to police or go to health centres for checkups, the number of victims is likely to be much higher.

Frank Besigye Kyereere, the Sheema District RDC blamed the increasing cases of sexual abuse and domestic violence on the reluctance of some Community Development Officres[CDOs] and Parish Chiefs.

Kyerere stressed that some CDOs and Parish Chiefs no longer reside in the areas they were deployed while others have completely abandoned their work.

