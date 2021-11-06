6.1Km Road Projects Commissioned in Rubanda

An excavator commences road clearing as project kicks-off

Rubanda | RedPepper Digital – Rubanda District, on Saturday, commissioned a 6.1km Road project of Kerere-Rwabumbe Rugyendabari Road in Hamurwa Sub-county Rubanda (Connecting Rubanda to Rukiga and Kanungu districts).

The project which is estimated at a cost tune of over UGx 629M is aimed at Site clearing, heavy grading, spot gravelling, drainage works among others.

Speaking at the event, the State Minister for Finance Planning and Economic Development Hon. Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, who doubles as Rubanda East Member of Parliament revealed that the project is one of the Interconnectivity programs through the Ministry of Works and transport.

He further added that; many projects have been implemented under the interconnectivity program in the country and this is the fifth road in Rubanda district.

Musasizi explained that there will be easy means of transportation of goods and services and also ease the access to health facilities in the district. He added that this Road network will boost the livelihood of people since the major source of their income is timber and Irish Potato growing.

He, however, warned the contractor against shoddy work saying the project involves a huge amount of money and local people deserve the quality of service.

Speaking at the event, Rubanda district Chairperson Ampeire Steven Kasyaba commended Hon Minister Musasizi for lobbying this project that will transform Rubanda district and benefit a lot through saving costs of those who have been carrying their resources to markets on their heads.

He also added his voice to the contractors to do the work as per the Bills of quantities approved by the Ministry of Works and transport.

But tasked the district engineer and political leadership to always do monitoring and supervision of the road as it’s their mandate in the Local Government act.

Mugabi Achi Angel the Kethani Enterprises Limited Project Manager assured officials that he will complete the required work in the required time. Nobert Zungu Shruti, the contract Manager Ministry of Works and transport revealed that the ministry of works and transport signed the contract with Kethan enterprises limited on 13th September 2021 worth 629,985,480Ugx million.