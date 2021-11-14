Makerere Has Spoken! Bobi Wine Celebrates NUP candidate victory in University guild race

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi with MAK Guild race winner, Nambassa Shamim. (FILE PHOTO)

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, has congratulated the party candidate, Shamim Nambassa, for her victory in the Makerere University guild elections.

Nambassa on Friday trounced five other candidates, including those belonging to FDC and NRM, to the fiercely contested race.

She gathered 5,610 votes (54.161 percent), according to results announced by the university electoral commission.

“Once again Makerere has spoken unequivocally. Ladies and gentlemen, behold the 87th Guild President of Makerere University. Congratulations Shamim Nambassa. Congratulations National Unity Platform. Congratulations Uganda,” Bobi Wine said on Friday.

Nambassa, who was the only female contender in the race, thanked Makerere University for the support.

“I thank all the students for voting wisely. They chose the right leader,” she said.

Sarah Kagingo, the principal press secretary, office of the speaker of parliament and a long time serving guild president at the university through her tweet also hailed Shamim for her prestigious win.

“Dear Shamim Nambassa, @Makerere University Guild President-Elect, please accept my warm congratulations upon your victory and best wishes as you prepare to assume leadership.

As one that walked in your shoes years ago, my door will always be open,” she said

Nambassa’s closest contender, Obeid Yahayaa Kamulegeya of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) garnered 1,548 votes, representing 14.945 percent of the votes cast.

The other contenders included; Silve Bukala of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) who trailed with 649 votes, Ronald Mutsinzi (Independent) got 1,187 while, Agrippa Byayesu also Independent got 697 votes and Moses Tumusiime who scored 145 votes.

