Photos of ‘Pigs’ That Bombed Komamboga Released

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Uganda Police has, on Monday, released composite photos of the suspects of the Komamboga bomb blast.

In a statement issued on Monday, CP Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson, revealed that the force has recreated composite photos of the suspects in the October 23 Blast at the popular joint and eatery, Digida in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala.

CP Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson

“We have released composite photos of 2 out of 3 suspects, as described by witnesses who saw them at Komamboga, during the bomb attack of October 23, at around 8.30 pm,” said CP Enanga in the statement.

He added:: “We want to remind the public that the composite photos were drawn by our Forensic photo montage Expert, using basic descriptions given by eyewitnesses, who provided the distinctive physical descriptions of the suspects.”

The police forensics team seal off the explosion scene in Komamboga, Kawempe, a Kampala suburb. (FILE PHOTO)

Police urged the general public to come forth with any details about the physical details of the suspects portrayed in the photographs.

“We kindly request anyone who recognises the physical details of the suspects to inform the police on telephone contacts 112/999 or 0800122291. You are reminded that these are just composite photos and not the actual photos of the suspects,” CP Enanga explained.

This development comes barely a week since President Museveni vowed to deal with the ‘pigs‘ (criminals) behind the explosion.

“Police specialists are on the ground investigating the whole incident and at a later stage will give the nation more information about the terrorist attack and guidelines on vigilance by the public dealing with these possible terrorists,” said Museveni.

He added: “The public should not fear; we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.”.

The Komamboga explosion claimed a 20-year-old waitress and injured three people, two of whom were in critical condition.

This incident was followed by another attempted suicide bombing of a Mbarara bus, Swift Coaches, in Lungala, Mpigi on Kampala – Masaka road on October 25.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the police said the device had been made using local materials, adding: “All indications suggest an act of domestic terror.”