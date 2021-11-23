Drama in Court as Businessman Kamoga Accuses Lawyer of Lacking Practicing Certificate

Kintu leaving court on Monday after the session

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – There was drama in court on Monday as businessman Mohammed Kamoga accused lawyer Kintu Nteza Felix of having no practising certificate and demanded that he is thrown out of court.

On Monday, during the hearing of a case in which Kamoga was sued by one Peter Babingamba over a land matter, the businessman asked court to throw out Nteza who is representing Babingamba for allegedly having no practising certificate.

As lawyers were submitting, Kamoga asked to make some clarification before he informed court that Babingamba’s lawyer didn’t have a practising certificate and when the judge told him that he should have done it through his lawyer, the businessman said the issue was pertinent that he had to raise it himself.

He then presented a document from the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa to substantiate his argument.

“I make reference to your letter dated November 8, 2021 and this is to inform you that Mr.Kintu Nteza Felix is an advocate of the courts of judicature who last renewed his practising certificate on 18, April 2018 vide certificate number 5878,” the documents from the Chief Registrar read in part.

Lawyer Kamoga in Court on Monday

Kamoga insisted that the lawyer is not eligible to represent any person since he doesn’t have a practicing certificate.

Lawyer defends self

However, in response, lawyer Kintu Nteza Felix dismissed the claims as a scheme aimed at wasting court’s time.

He insisted that he owns an entire law firm, Kintu Nteza and Co. Advocates that he said has over seven lawyers, all of whom have practicing certificates.

He asked the court for a few minutes for the practicing certificate to be brought from his office to prove he is eligible to practice law.

However, on resumption from a 30-minute break, journalists were not allowed into the court to listen to the proceedings over the matter.

The presiding Land Division assistant registrar, Simon Kintu Zirintusa however adjourned the case to November ,29 to allow the court carry out a verification about the practicing certificate for the lawyer and the earlier document presented by businessman Kamoga.