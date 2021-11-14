Canada donates 1.9m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Uganda

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Uganda through the ministry of Health received 1,904,140 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, donated by Canada according to a press release by UNICEF.

Uganda is targeting the vaccination of nearly half of its population (about 22 million people), in a phased manner. Currently, the eligible population comprises individuals 18 years and above. According to the ministry of Health, Uganda has vaccinated 3.9 million people, deaths stand at 3,237 as of November 11.

“This first donation of the Canadian-financed vaccines to Uganda is a significant moment and a concrete example of global solidarity in action,” said Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng.

“We especially want to thank the Government of Canada for the timely and critical support they made to COVAX to make this possible,” she added.

“Canada is committed to a global effort to stop COVID-19 to address its devastating impacts on people around the world. Since February 2020, Canada has committed over $2.5 billion in international assistance in response to COVID-19,” said acting High Commissioner to Uganda David Da Silva.

“This latest contribution of 1.9M doses of Moderna to Uganda is an example of Canada’s commitment to supporting equitable access to safe and effective vaccines everywhere. We are proud to work with the Government of Uganda to end this virus together. As we’ve said before ‘No one is safe until everyone is safe,” he emphasized.