CRIME! Two Arrested for Robbery, Kidnap in Rukiga

Joel Rukundo & David Turyamureba were arrested for robbery. The latter was found in a UPDF Airforce uniform

Mbarara | RedPepper Digital – Two people have been arrested by police in Rukiga district over robbery along Kabale-Mbarara highway.

The two, Joel Rukundo and David Turyamureba are detained at Rukiga Central Police Station.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson said on Thursday, October 28th 2021 at around 20:45hours, the suspects while in Bukinda town kidnapped two people, identified as Mark Niwagaba and Bruce Twine, who was heading home from work and forced them into their “Drone vehicle number UBB 504Z.

“They then drove off towards Kabale town, but later threw the two people out of the vehicle after forcefully robbing Shs 390,000 from them,” he said.

Police upon being informed traced the vehicle and intercepted it on its way to Mbarara.

Maate said one of the suspects Turyamureba was wearing a UPDF Airforce uniform with his name on it.

“We are now trying to confirm if he is a UPDF soldier,” Maate said.