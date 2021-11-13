DEFIANT! Ex-Minister Mbayo refuses to handover presidency ministry car

Naturally and it has been a norm, when the appointing authority makes changes, those affected are supposed to handover the property in their possession and move on. If they are sacked they go and grass, if they are deployed somewhere else, they go and inherit what they find there or demand for new property. But Pepper Digital has learnt that some former ministers have refused to hand over public property such as cars. We have learnt that one of those is former minister for presidency Esther Mbayo. Moles told us that the Luuka district woman Mp (despite receiving the Shs200m car allowances for Mps) is allegedly still clinging on one of the cars supposed to be used by the new presidency minister Milly Babalanda to execute her duties. To comment on this story call/text WhatsApp 0777959024.

