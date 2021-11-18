EBYAFFE! Gov’t to give Buganda, Bunyoro Kingdoms Shs33Bn

By Prisca Wanyenya

The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is seeking parliamentary approval for a supplementary funding to a tune of Shs68.750Bn and part of the money will go towards compensation of properties taken over by the Government that initially belonged to Buganda Kingdom.

Headed by Kabaka Ronald Mutebi, if the proposal is approved by Parliament, Buganda Kingdom will receive Shs26.360Bn.

However, it isn’t only Buganda Kingdom to benefit from the supplementary bonanza, the Ministry of Lands is also seeking for Shs7Bn to settle claims of Bunyoro Kingdom against the Government.

Another entity to benefit is the Church of Uganda that is set to receive Shs21.25Bn for compensation for the land occupied by government facilities including headquarters of Civil Aviation Authority and Veterinary Department of Ministry of Agriculture.

The money if approved and released will come handy to the Church’s efforts to save Church House that is facing auction over the Shs48Bn debt to Equity Bank.

The Lands Ministry is also seeking for Shs14.140Bn to settle claims of Land Owners affected by the development of Amuru Sugar Factory.

Relatedly, the Office of the President needs Shs11.423Bn to meet the outstanding PAYE and Withholding Tax for the Commission of inquiry into land matters.

It should be recalled that recently, the Government tabled before Parliament a supplementary request amounting to Shs3.819Trn and of this amount, Shs2.045Trn will be borrowed from local commercial banks to fund most of the activities in the budget.

The supplementary request comes at the time Government is four months into implementing the 2021/2022 Shs44.778Trn national budget that came into force in July.