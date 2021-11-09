November 10, 2021

Gateway Bus Catches Fire with 37 passengers on board

November 9, 2021 Hedwig Arinaitwe | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Mpigi | RedPepper Digital – A bus belonging to Gateway Company has, on Tuesday afternoon exploded in Mpigi on the Kampala-Masaka road.

Police has confirmed the bus belonging to Gateway Services caught fire following a braking system malfunction.

There was a stampede among the 37 passengers on the bus, registration number, UAU 926U when it caught fire.

The bus was travelling from Kampala to Kabale, when the incident occurred at Kampiringisa, Mpigi District, along the Kampala-Masaka highway.

According to Faridah Nampiima, the regional police spokesperson, the malfunction caused a fire from the rear wheels.

The driver had been earlier warned about smoke from the rear but pulled over after the fire had spread,” she explained.

 Several passengers are said to have jumped out of the windows after seeing the fire. Witnesses said no one was killed in the accident.

“All the 37 passengers on board are safe and managed to exit the bus before it was entirely engulfed by the fire. The actual cause of the malfunction will be communicated later,” she added.

The incident comes two weeks after a bus belonging to Swift Safaris on the same road was targeted by a suicide bomber, who police say died in the attack.

Hedwig Arinaitwe | REDPEPPER Correspondent

