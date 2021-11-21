Gov’t to Compensate Victims of Kampala Bombings

Premier Nabbanja takes instructions from President Museveni recently

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said that the government will compensate victims of the Kampala twin bomb explosions.



The bomb explosions along Parliament Avenue and the Central Police Statio (CPS) on Buganda road on Tuesday claimed the lives of seven people and left 37 others severely injured.

According to the police, three of the dead were suicide bombers, three police constables, and one civilian. D

elivering a statement on the bomb blasts to members of parliament on Thursday, Nabbanja said that government will organize compassionate assistance to the families of the bereaved families and the survivors.

However, Solomon Silwany, MP Bukooli Central said that all the victims of the previous bomb explosions should also be considered.

He cited the Komamboga and Swift Bus bomb blasts that claimed two lives and injured 3 others. According to Silwany, people whose buildings were destroyed by the explosions should also be compensated.

Tororo South MP Frederick Angura asked parliament to work on its emergency procedures. He said that after the Tuesday bombings, several MPs were stranded because there was no emergency exit plan.



“Maybe this is a concern for us also here in parliament that we should be focused and be able to utilize the available places that can take care of us in such instances. Madam Speaker, another issue that I thought should be of very serious concern to us is the alert. The way we alert our members, there is a problem. You will recall that after the bombs exploded and most especially this one that was near us; members of parliament others – were moving towards the gate, others were just converging in front there.” Angura said.