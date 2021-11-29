Kadaga Trashes 2026 Presidential Bid Reports

The Minister for East African Affairs and former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has distanced herself from the presidential bid posters and reports claiming that she will contest for presidency in 2026.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Samuel Bishop, indicates that the reports circulating on social media showing she has interested herself in the presidential seat are “intended to cause disharmony” in the country.

“For the last one week, there has been circulation on social media fictitious posters of Rt Hon Kadaga as a candidate for President 2026. The same posters and allegations were posted on social media in May 2021, a matter that has been reported to the Uganda Communications Commission and the Security Agencies,” reads the statement in part.

Kadaga now wants UCC to take action on whoever is behind the posters citing the computer misuse ACT, according to the statement.

“This is to clarify that the posters are fake, and intended to cause disharmony in country.”

Kadaga who served as the Speaker of the Parliament of Uganda from 2011 until 2021 is also the current Member of Parliament for the Kamuli District Women’s Constituency, Busoga sub-region, a position she has held since 1989.

Kadaga is the latest high ranking government official to refute allegations of harboring 2026 Presidential ambitions .In August this year ,the former Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda,73, dismissed reports indicating he will be a candidate for Presidential elections in 2026.

“I have read social media postings and suggestions that I should run for President in 2026. I would like to make it known that I have no such intentions or plans,” he said in a post on twitter.

Rugunda was made a special envoy in the president’s office after being dropped as Prime Minister and replaced by Robinah Nabbanja.