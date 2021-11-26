Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Kicks off in Kigezi

People turn up in numbers for the mass vaccination Exercise at Kabale Stadium. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – The accelerated Mass COVID-19 vaccination in the Kigezi sub-region was on Thursday launched in Kabale by Hanifa Bangirana Kawooya the Minister of State for Health General Duties.

During his recent address to the nation, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said government has already vaccinated more than 4 million of the most at-risk groups of people, and their turn was now is to vaccinate all people above 18 years.

The Covid-19 Accelerated Mass COVID-19 vaccination Campaign Kigezi from 25th to 30th November 2021 as the exercise targets all adults over 18 years in Kabale, Rukiga, Kisoro, Kanungu, Rubanda and Rukungiri districts.

The launch was held at Kabale Municipal Stadium and was presided over by Hanifa Kawooya the Minister of State for Health General Duties.

Kawooya says that to show commitment and embrace the Covid-19 vaccination, saying that the figures in the Kigezi sub-region mostly Kabale are still worrying as Kabale is still leading in having the highest number of covid 19 patients in the country.

“The situation in the region is not good as the figures are still worrying we must ensure that we observe and adhere to the standard operating procedures and presidential directives “. Said Kawooya.

Kawooya says that the people need to embrace vaccination so that the economy can be fully re-opened early next year as promised by President Museveni saying that the target is to vaccination 22 million people by December 2021.

She also warned health workers against stealing the vaccines saying that whoever will be caught will be prosecuted.

David Bahati, the State Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) in his message read for him by the Kabale RDC Godfrey Nyakahuma says that he salutes the efforts of President Museveni in the fight against covid 19 and the ministry of health for the strategies, efforts and SOPs put in place to combat this pandemic that have affected our lives socially and economically for the last one and half years .prior to covid 19 the economy was growing at 6.5 percent and reduced to 2.9 percent because of covid 19

District and political leaders graced the launch of the mass vaccination exercise in Kabale. (MOSES AGABA Photo)

“Government has secured enough vaccines for our district and the region for people aged 18 years and above I want to appeal to all of you to come in big numbers and be vaccinated is pathway of opening our schools, economy, social life and places of worship “. Said Bahati.

Dr Sophie Namasopo the Kabale Regional Referral hospital Director says that there is an increase of covid 19 patients as they get an of 20 new cases per week and as of now they have 20 patients in the hospital and 18 are on home-based care and that now the number of death are high compare to the first wave as since May 108 have died compared to the first wave of 14 died.

She says that the numbers are too high as they keep increasing each day as the people need to embrace vaccination saying that it’s the only way covid 19 can be fought saying that the only way is vaccination.

hundreds were vaccinated among them was the kabale District speaker Flavia Kanagizi and kabale chief administrative officer Edmond Ntimba