MILESTONE! Knight Frank marks 21 years in Uganda

With an unpredictable real estate environment, there is a reason for property Knight Frank Uganda to pop the Champagne and cut a cake. The real estate consultancy firm is this month marking 21 years of doing business in Uganda. The agency has a global network of over 16,000 people, operating in 384 offices across 51 territories. Knight bosses could not hide their excitement on reaching this milestone and below is a full statement that was sent to Pepper Digital by Peter Tahinduka, digital & communications Director, Knight Frank Uganda.

KNIGHT FRANK CELEBRATES 21 YEARS AS UGANDA’S TRUSTED PARTNERS IN PROPERTY

“It is our greatest delight to celebrate 21 years of contributing to the undeniable progress in the evolution of Uganda’s property market. Since its inception in 2000, Knight Frank Uganda has always been committed to building long-term relationships with our partners based on a foundation of trust and integrity. With our values embedded in the fabric of all our operations, this milestone comes as a testament to a tradition of successfully engaging people and property perfectly. Our purpose has always been to work responsibly, in partnership, to enhance people’s lives and environments. For our people, this means that we empower everyone to have autonomy in their role and encourage them to think differently about how we can make a positive impact as a firm. For our clients, this means providing innovative property solutions that add tangible value, across a variety of sectors and services. We believe personal interaction is a crucial part of ensuring every client is matched to the property that suits their needs best – be it commercial or residential. Since 2000, Knight Frank Uganda takes pride in its proven track record of excellence across the broad array of services we provide. With over 1,400,000 sq. ft. of the commercial and residential portfolio under our management, our Occupier Services and Commercial Agency team continues to provide expert advice to tenants and landlords across the Ugandan market. We continue to deliver real value through carefully formulated property strategies and robust negotiation, in prime business centers for landlords, multinational businesses, and local occupiers. And through our Residential Agency, we work with clients around the world buying and selling the finest residential properties, ranging from country houses and lakeside hideaways to the most prestigious residential properties in Uganda. Having valued over USD774 million worth of commercial property in 2019, our Valuation & Advisory experts continue to provide a comprehensive range of single and portfolio valuations, market appraisal, and consultancy services across both the commercial and residential sectors. With a wide skill-set spanning from retail to student property, we have the ability to draw upon our significant global network of Capital Markets, Leasing, Occupier, and Research industry specialists, allowing us to add value for our clients, rather than merely reporting. We continue to provide extensive valuation services to financial institutions, private individuals, funds, property companies, and the public sector. Our global network, expert teams, and leading market knowledge and insight place us as a true partner in property.

Formal retail in Uganda has been on a growth trajectory over the past two decades evidenced by an increase in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) that have seen more international retail brands entering the market. And as such, the presence of a professional property consultancy firm that would leverage international standards of operation to bridge the gap between retail landlords and tenants was justified. With five major shopping centers (the largest retail portfolio) under Knight Frank management, our Retail Management team continues to provide developers of mid-to-high-end projects and tenants with research, consultancy, marketing, and sales, all necessary for our clients to realize projected returns on their property investment. Commercial success relies on understanding current and future market trends, managing risk, and identifying new opportunities. Over the last 21 years, our multi-disciplinary team has built capacity with the expertise to evaluate and advise on market movements. We offer global coverage and a comprehensive range of research products and strategic services. We also provide a highly regarded service through our Intelligence Lab, assisting with all property-related information including business, the economy, and demographics. Through our bi-annual reports, the team undertakes market analysis and research with core competencies such as Property market data and analysis,development and occupational analysis, forecasting, Tenant profiling, Economic analysis, Investment market analysis, and Demographics & catchment analysis In conclusion, this journey would not have been as fruitful without the commitment and dedication of our most valuable partners – our staff. Their ability to uphold the values of the brand and a culture that allows each individual to contribute to the company’s ultimate vision is the combination that makes us our clients’ trusted partners in property. And as we look forward to what the exciting future holds, our passion for excellence and the resolve to serve our clients with professionalism and integrity have never been more significant. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to you for choosing to walk this journey with us. And as we continue to devise better avenues of making this partnership an even more fruitful one, our hope is that our collaboration becomes the conduit through which we can all achieve a common goal; a thriving property market for Uganda.