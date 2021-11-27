Museveni in Tanzania for 3-day Official visit

President Museveni is received by his Tanzanian counterpart H.E Samia at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam on Saturday (PPU PHOTO)

Dar es Salaam | RedPepper Digital – The President of the Republic of Uganda Hon. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has, on Saturday, arrived in Tanzania for a 3-day National Visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Uganda and Tanzania at the invitation of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Upon arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam, President Museveni inspected the Honor Parade organized by the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces (TPDF) for him as well as 21 cannons.

President Museveni arrived at the State House in Dar es Salaam where he held talks with his host President Samia as well as talking to the media about various issues of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

“We will be discussing the various opportunities and prospects that the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project presents to the East African Community,” said President Museveni via his official Twitter handle.

In his press conference, Hon. President Samia said Tanzania was satisfied with the good and fraternal relationship between it and Uganda and stressed that the relationship would continue to be maintained.

Ms. President Samia revealed she and President Museveni had instructed Sector Ministers to meet regularly to resolve various challenges in their areas in order to further strengthen the partnership.

“Uganda is the second largest investment destination in the East African Community providing 2,150 jobs to Tanzanians. And Tanzania will continue to invest more in Uganda to boost trade,” President Samia pledged

Her Excellency Samia said with a view to strengthening trade between the two countries, they had agreed to address and jointly remove non-tax barriers.

President Samia also commended her Ugandan counterpart, Museveni and the Government of Uganda for the decision to continue using the Port of Dar es Salaam to transport various cargoes including the one that will be used in the construction of the oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga region in Tanzania.

“We continue to implore President Museveni to approve the country’s Ports Authority to open a coordination office in Kampala to bring port services closer to existing customers in Uganda,” said H.E Samia.

In addition, Hon. President Samia said the Governments of Tanzania and Uganda have agreed to build UVIKO 19 vaccines and other vaccines in an effort to combat the spread of the disease.

President Samia thanked President Museveni for the decision to build the Museveni Primary School with English Curriculum in Chato district in Geita region and described the move as a sign of love, brotherhood and good relations between the two countries.

For his part, Hon. President Museveni thanked Hon. President Samia for the invitation to visit Tanzania on the visit which he said further strengthens the long-standing fraternal ties between the two nations.

President Museveni has said they have agreed that both Governments will continue to oversee the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline from Hoima Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania and ensure that it is completed on time and brings the intended benefits.

