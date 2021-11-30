Museveni Pays Respects to late Tanzania President Magufuli

Chato, Tanzania – President Yoweri Museveni has, on Monday, concluded his three-day state visit to the United Republic Of Tanzania with a visit to the ancestral home of the Late Tanzania President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli where he paid his respects and laid a wreath on the grave of the former head of state.

On his arrival in Chato, President Museveni was received by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and was ushered into the home and house of the late President where he met and consoled Mrs Janeth Magufuli the window of the fallen head of state.

He also met and consoled Pombe Magufuli’s mother.

President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli who died in March this year aged 61 was the fifth President of Tanzania.

Former Tanzania’s President. John Joseph Pombe Magufuli

He was buried at his ancestral home of Chato in the North West of the country on 26th March 2021 nearly 10 days after his death.

Magufuli was born in Chato, north-west Tanzania, in 1959, studied chemistry and maths at the University of Dar es Salaam and worked as a chemistry and maths teacher.

He was first elected as a member of Parliament (MP) in 1995 and became a cabinet minister in 2000.

He was elected president in 2015. He was reelected again in 2020 elections and died after serving few months in the Office

