MUSEVENI: The ADF is properly in our gun sights, work will be done
By Yoweri Museveni (President)
President Yoweri Museveni has assured Ugandans that all will be well and advises them to concentrate on their wealth creation mission. He said ADF is properly in “our gun -sights at a time we have built great capacity. The work will be done”. He revealed this during his Saturday, 20th November address and we reproduce his speech verbatim, read on:
Countrymen and Countrywomen,
Greetings.
Tonight, I have come here to talk to you about vaccination,
crime and terrorism. All these are important to understand
because they affect stability and wealth creation, hence,
prosperity of our people. In the past, I have talked to you about
unity (anti-sectarianism), wealth creation in order to create
prosperity and jobs-creation. Today, I will only talk about
vaccination, crime prevention and counter-terrorism because
they are now the immediate problems. Vaccination will help us
to protect ourselves against Corona and be able to open our
economy in January,2022. Full Vaccination ─ two dozes of
many of the vaccines and one doze of Johnson and Johnson ─
according to the scientists ─ give protection of 66.3% They are,
therefore, better than nothing. This is in spite of some
information which shows that even the fully vaccinated may still
contract the disease; however , those infections, they say, do not
progress to severe disease or death. Nevertheless, full
vaccination has the following benefits: i. Those infected will not
progress to severe disease; ii. Will not die unless they have other
co-morbidities; iii. Since many people will be vaccinated, the
speed of the spread of the virus will be slowed down; iv. And
the hospital space that has been tied down by the corona
patients, will be freed for other medical cases. On account of
that, the Government has been working very hard to get enough
vaccines. As of today, we have received 15,541,890 doses of
different vaccines. In addition, by the end of December, 2021,
we shall have got the following additional vaccines:
AstraZeneca (1,257,700 doses), 2 Sinopharm (1,713,600 doses),
Sinovac (600,000 doses), Johnson and Johnson (9,950,400
doses), and Pfizer (2,919,150 doses), totaling to 31,982,740
doses. These vaccines are enough to vaccinate fully all the
21million Ugandans above the age of 18years. If there is need
for a third booster doze, then it is also available. The other day, I
was talking to our good friends from United Arab Emirates –
UAE. They are ready to sell us 40 million dozes. With booster
dozes, we would need only 21million. Meanwhile, our scientists
are studying two questions. Question number one is: “Is the
booster doze necessary?” The second question is: “Can we mix
the vaccines? Would somebody that got the 2 dozes of
AstraZeneca, like myself, be helped by taking Sino-pharm as the
booster doze?”. The vaccines are getting more available
globally. Moreover, we are working hard on our own vaccine,
which we shall call Nalubale Dawa (ND). Apart from the
vaccines, our scientists like Ogwang, Nambatya and others, have
been working on anti-virals. The Nambatya ─ Katenta ─ Apuuli
effort, is now at the stage of clinical trials; that of Ogwang, has
compiled a list of 300 persons whom they affirm, were healed
by Covidex. The Nambatya group are now doing a hospital-
based clinical trial, whose results shall be communicated to the
public once it is completed. In the meantime, on account of the
stringent measures we took right from March,18th, 2020, when
the Corona-19 knocked on the door of Uganda, we have had
only two waves while other countries have had 3 and some are
entering the fourth. The total number of Ugandans infected is
127,166, those that have recovered are 97,217 and those that
have 3 died are 3,247. We praise the Lord for these much
smaller numbers compared to what happened in some of the
other Countries. The global number of the dead stands today at
5,158,599 and that of the infected stands at 257,100,256. Today,
the Corona situation in Uganda is as follows: i. Those in hospital
are 140, occupying only 140beds, while the total bed capacity is
3793. ii. Those dying per day are 2, as compared to the ones that
were dying in the past months per day who hit the figure of 54
on the 10th of June, 2021. iii. And when you test 100,000
people, only 10 are found positive with Corona, compared to
1,735 at the height of the second wave, on the 10th of June,
2021. Therefore, Ugandans, our firm stand, has not been in vain.
Remember, that the history of the NRM is the history of
freedom-fighters who always speak the truth and deal with
reality realistically. We never entertain cheap popularityfailing
to tell the people the truth because you want to be popular with
them, even when it will lead to their ruin. Fortunately and with
God’s guidance and approbation, we always succeed and
emerge from those difficult situations, triumphant. Now that we
have enough vaccines, therefore, the task is to make all adults,
above the age of 18years to come out and be vaccinated. In the
past, because the vaccines were not enough, we were targeting
vaccinating the 4.8 million. These were the following: i. Those
above the age of 50 years who are 3,348,500. ii. Those below
50years but with the co-morbidities of diabetes, etc., who are
estimated to be- 500,000. iii. The teachers- 550,000. iv. The
health workers – 150,000. v. And the security personnel –
250,000. 4 These would be the 4.8 million who were our first
target. Recently, I advised the Ministry of Health, to add on the
following: i. The bar and hotel workers; ii. The market workers;
iii. The taxi and bus drivers and conductors; and iv. The boda
boda operators. All these efforts of prioritizing categories to be
vaccinated, were on account of not having enough vaccines.
Now that we have enough vaccines, the message is different. It
is: all those above the age of 18 years, come forward and be
vaccinated. All the Health Centre 3s, will be having the
Vaccines. I command the RDCs and the District Medical
Officers in each district, to use the Local radios to guide the
vaccination efforts in the respective catchment areas of each
Health Centre III i.e in each Sub-county. The team of RDC and
the District Medical Officer, is the one to guide on which dates
the people of Semuto Sub-county, for example, should go out to
be vaccinated because they are sure the vaccines will be there.
They should be assisted by the CAOs and Gombolola Chiefs to
send out these messages by media and also by couriers on
bicycles, Piki pikis etc., to the villages. It is not necessary for the
vaccination teams to go to the villages because that increases the
costs of the exercise. The teams should only go to the villages
for the few very old people that cannot move at all, identified by
LC1s. We need to save money because we may have to
vaccinate the children also. Hence, such money should not be
squandered on un co-operative people that do not bother to do
the minimum that is necessary to save their lives and get the
whole Country out of trouble. 5 Therefore, now, I direct the
RDCs, the District Medical Officers, the CAO and the
Gombolola Chiefs, through the Radios and couriers, to ensure
that all people of 18years and above, go to the Health Centre 3s
and be vaccinated when the vaccines are available. The schools
and the whole economy will be open in January, 2022, whether
some people are vaccinated or not.
CRIME AND TERRORISM
I would also like to use this occasion, to talk, again, to the
Ugandans about the battle against crime and terrorism. I had last
talked about this on the 28th of October, 2021. This is 4weeks
ago. Both crime and terrorism, are motivated by parasitism-
people who want power and wealth without democracy or
working with your own hands. Right from 1965, the precursors
of the NRM, the student study groups, were, mainly, from the
background of wealth creatorsmainly crop producers and
livestock-rearers. Later on, we worked with fishermen and the
artisans of Katwe. Although, at that time, we had not clearly
refined our ideology and strategy, from the history examples of
the Europeans Countries such as France, which though united
for a long time, had the weakness of having internal fiefdoms
(Brettany, Burgundy etc.), that imposed inter-province taxes,
thus undermining the free-flow of goods within France and also
of peoples such as the Germans and the Italians who, although
one people, were fragmented into small Kingdoms (Germans
into 39 and Italy into 7), we came to know that fragmentation
was weakness, while unity was strength. That is how Countries
like Spain, Portugal, England and Russia, had become more
powerful than the German and the Italian peoples. We,
therefore, started despising and even, effectively, walked out of
the existing sectarian political parties of DP, UPC and KY.
There was also the good example of the American, former
British colonies, that had, in 1776, united under George
Washington to form the nucleus of the, by now, powerful
United States. In those history studies, we noticed the role of the
new social class in the Western countries (Europe and the USA),
known as the Middle class or the bourgeoisie, who, unlike the
feudalists, understood and valued the importance of integration
(unity), because bigger markets were better for their growing
businesses. This need for bigger markets by the respective
business interests, played decisive roles in the French
Revolution of 1789 (the bourgeoisies) and the unification of
Germany in 1870-71(the Prussian Junkers). By the time of Idi
Amin in 1971, our student Movement had crystalized our four
principles of: Patriotism, PanAfricanism, Social-economic
transformation and Democracy and had become ardent
supporters of Mwalimu Nyerere because he was the principal
champion of these principles. Why patriotism (no sectarianism),
Pan-Africanism and Social-economic transformation? It is on
account of the prosperity of the African Populations (Patriotism
and PanAfricanism), by uniting the markets for wealth creators,
strategic security (East African Federation) by having stronger
Armies and handling security and sovereignty problems together
(unlike now when ADF is using Eastern Congo with impunity)
and achieving all this by taking advantage of the oneness of the
African Peoples (the Bantu, the Cushitic, the Nilotic, the Afro-
Asiatic etc.). We should create several powerful states (Indias or
Chinas) in Africa to facilitate this attainment of that prosperity,
strategic security and undugu (fraternity) of the African people.
We should not build a Latin America in Africa (a Centre of
weakness) but several “USAs” or “Chinas” or Indias”, in Africa.
Why democracy? It is because the African people, should
always freely decide their destiny. On account of these beliefs,
we were able to build a strong Army, with the massive support
of the masses, which enabled us to achieve victory in 1986 and,
thereafter, to bring unity and peace in Uganda. That is how the
economy has been able to recover and expand from US$1.5bn to
now US$.41bn. The shortages of 1986, the magendo, the
kibaanda, the kusamula, etc., have been replaced with surpluses
(ekyengela-Omweeru), of everything ─ sugar, bananas, maize,
milk, industrial products etc. etc.; the Country is connected by
tarmac roads from corner to corner and electricity is about to
reach all the Sub-Counties. We had 28,000 telephones in 1986;
we now have 28 million (July 2021). While we only had
2.5million children in the school system, we now have
15million. The population of Uganda was only 14million in
1986. It is now 43 million. Inspite of all these positive
achievements, many of them apparent right from 1986 or even
from the bush days (e.g discipline of the Army), some parasitic
groups, feared this success. These successes, would render their
groups irrelevant. Initially, they were working also with some
foreigners. Hence, they launched wars: Lakwena, Kony, ADF,
UPA, FOBA, Itoongwa, Kirimuttu etc. Between 1986 and 2007,
these groups organized rural insurgency which involved hiding
in forests or mountains, ambushing roads, kidnapping people to
be sex-slaves or fight for them, launching surprise attacks
against the Army, planting land mines given to them by the
Government of Sudan etc. By 2007, the Army had developed a
multi-dimensional capacity that could not permit such groups to
operate anywhere in the rural areas of Uganda or even in the
neighboring Countries, if the Governments of these Countries
allow us to operate there (e.g., South Sudan, Galamba National
Park in Congo etc.). This multi-dimensional capacity, included:
LDUs guarding villages against those that attack soft targets
(Wanainchi etc.); zonal forces that always stay in an area (sub-
county, County etc.) without ever leaving that area until the
insurgency is defeated; mobile forces to hunt for the terrorists in
the forests; Air-forces; communication intelligence to know
what the enemy is saying or doing and where he is located; and
road protection against road mines. The insurgents had and have
no chance. Hence, peace in rural areas since 2007 in all parts of
Uganda. One of the groups, ADF, having been defeated in the
rural areas (in the Rwenzori Mountains – very tough terrain),
now resorted to urban terrorism. Between January and July
2001, the ADF exploded a total of 30 explosives, killing a total
of 147 people. Although we were not well equipped in the
towns, mainly using human intelligence, we defeated this urban
terrorism campaign. There was some queiet. However, in 2012,
the ADF started assassinating individuals. They assassinated 08
Sheiks by the names of: 1. Sheik Abdul Karim Ssentamu; 2.
Sheik Abubakar Muhamad Kiweewa; 3. Sheik Ibrahim Kirya; 4.
Sheik Mustafa Bahiga; 5. Sheik Abubakar Madangu Yunus; 6.
Sheik Rashid Wafula; 7. Sheik Ductoor Muwaya; and 8. Abdul
Ssentuga; They also assassinated Joan Kagezi, Maj. Kiggundu
and some other people, assassinated Kawesi, Kirumira, etc.
There were also other criminal acts like the killing of women in
Entebbe, Zaana, Nansana and the killings by the Kiddawalime
group in Nabissojjo. Using human intelligence, we arrested
some and others – e.g. Kiddawalime – were killed. However, the
investigations were inconclusive and slow. That is when I made
the speech in Parliament on the 18th of June 2018, where I
outlined the 12 measures to be undertaken. Those measures,
have been partially implemented. The ADF controllers being
bankrupt, however, did not understand the importance of those
measures nor did they evaluate the cause of their defeat in their
rural insurgency in the Rwenzori Mountains. The UPDF that
defeated them in 2007 is now much stronger, actually many
times stronger, than it was. Their attempts to kill General
Katumba on the 1st of June, 2021, landed them in the trap. We
were able, using the modern technology, to identify some of
them. Once you get some, it is a matter of time before you get
all of them. Since the Katumba attack, the following ADF
operators have been killed: 1.Nsubuga Mohamad; 2. Moses
Kalyowa Mohamed alias Mozey; 3. Matovu Adam alias
Manihaj; 4. Lubwama Hussein alias Master; 5. Juma Said; 6.
Amin Kawaawa Ramathan Mustafa; 7. Sserwadda Juma; 8.
Muhamad Kirevu alias Abas Kirevu; 9. Atindya Yasin alias
Ssenabulya Dan; 10. Byaruhanga Musa Bahemuka; 11.
Turikimanya Joshua Mathias; and 12. Bagonza Joseph; A total
of 106, have been arrested. I have heard some arguments about
Sheikh Kirevu Muhamad, how he was a nice person etc.!! I
normally, monitor closely, these operations. There is no way, the
security operatives would have known about Kirevu Muhamad
if he was not connected with the Katumba group (trying to
assassinate him), with the Pader group during the burial of Gen.
Lokech, with the bombers of Komamboga, the bus and the 2
recent bombs. The bomb of CPS and that of IGG office were
linked to the 3rd one that was supposed to be exploded by
Mozzey Musa Mudassir Mugamba at Bwaise, on the same day.
The bomber at CPS was Mansur and one of the IGG office was
Wanjusi. Let the public be patient and wait for the Court. You
will hear the truth. We now know a lot about these terrorists. Of
course, some are not yet arrested such as Ubaida bin Bukenya,
the Ngabi clan member, that has now become an Arab on
account of his ideological sickness. How can Museveni of the
Basiita clan become a Jew or an AngloSaxon, because he is a
Christian? Shear sickness!! My advice to all of them – these still
hiding here, in Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique or in Congo and
South Africa, to surrender and save themselves. Of course, they
will be prosecuted but, if they do not come out, they will all die.
In the meantime, the public should be vigilant. Until all of them
are arrested, they will continue to pose a short-term danger if we
are not vigilant. However, our infrastructure is already helping.
You can now watch or see (pictures) how our infrastructure
captured the bombers of Tuesday. See the pictures. The
investigators get a lot of information from that video. Those
cameras can now see the wrong – doers. The scientists are
telling me that we can add a capacity to those cameras that will
enable them to smell anybody carrying explosives and make
alarm so that we go for him!! You remember, that we are also
going to digitally equip all vehicles and all piki pikis with a
device, that somebody cannot remove, so that it will be able to
tell us which vehicle was here or there. With the eyes, the nose
and ears of the State, it will be impossible for the terrorists to
operate in the towns of Uganda, just like they are now unable to
operate in the rural areas of Uganda. In the meantime, use what
is on the ground to be more vigilant. Apart from the cameras of
the country, the government establishments, should have their
own in-house cameras to monitor suspicious movements around
and act against them before doing damage. The Police is already
guiding people on how to expose those criminals. The issue,
however, is to use intelligence to uproot these elements out of
our society and we now have the capacity to do so, both within
the country and, with neigbours, also outside the country.
Coming to the issue of suicide bombers, it reminds me of the
tribal chauvinism in Europe where the English used to talk of
“Dutch courage” which meant artificial courage on account of
alcohol. The NRA-UPDF, has been fighting almost continuously
for the last 50years. We despise that type of courage
inducement. We regard it as manipulation. We believe in and we
use conscious courage, where we know the risks of fighting but
accept them but also educate ourselves about the counter –
measures against the risks. Those who use religion (going to
Jana), alcohol, drugs (marijuana), witchcraft (Lakwena), are,
essentially, cowards trying to create bravery artificially through
manipulation. We have fought and defeated them in Somalia,
Sudan etc. The Israel Army fought and defeated such groups in
the Middle East. The American Army and the Red Army
defeated the Japanese Kamikize (suicide air-craft pilots). It is
cowardice, desperation and actually criminal. At the right time,
we shall expose the criminality of the actors that send these
children to die for no good purpose. Going to Jana is controlled
by God. Does God admit wrong doers? How can killing
innocent people, give you a ticket to heaven? If suicide –
bombing enables people going to heaven, why do the leaders of
these groups the War- lords, not take the lead by example? They
do not want to go to heaven? The ADF has exposed itself to us
when we are readier. They are sure to be defeated. The
explosives they are using are, partly improvised, such as the use
of ammonium nitrate (NH₄NO₃), calcium nitrate Ca(NO3)2,
etc., ordinary fertilizer. However, there is what appears to be C-
4 which can only come from Army stores and the detonators and
the detonation cords which can only come from mining
companies or from Governments. We shall investigate all this
and go for the collaborators of ADF. Ugandans, concentrate on
Wealth Creation. The ADF is properly in our gun – sights at a
time we have built great capacity. The work will be done. I
thank all of you.
YOWERI K MUSEVENI
P R E S I D E N T