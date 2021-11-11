November 11, 2021

Myambalo drops to motorcycle Ride

November 11, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER
Moses Myambalo

It looks like tycoon Moses Myambalo who used to live a lavish lifestyle is living on less and has abandoned his vehicles for a TVS motorcycle UEU in series to ease his transport movement.

These days the tycoon is always sighted riding his motorcycle though he lacks a safety helmet to protect his head in the event of an accident.

Currently Myambalo is rumored to be struggling financially after the Indian investors he was transacting business with pulled out of the fish export.

About Post Author

Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

editor

See author's posts

Join @RedPepperUG Telegram Channel for Regular updates
Post Views: 202

More Stories

Sleepless! Flavia Worried About Kabuura

November 11, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

IGG Moves to Probe Mess @ Entebbe Municipal bosses

November 11, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

Heartbroken! Counsel Kiryowa dumps UNRA’s Natasha

November 11, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe for notification