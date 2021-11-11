Myambalo drops to motorcycle Ride

It looks like tycoon Moses Myambalo who used to live a lavish lifestyle is living on less and has abandoned his vehicles for a TVS motorcycle UEU in series to ease his transport movement.

These days the tycoon is always sighted riding his motorcycle though he lacks a safety helmet to protect his head in the event of an accident.

Currently Myambalo is rumored to be struggling financially after the Indian investors he was transacting business with pulled out of the fish export.