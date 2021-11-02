Court Dismisses Ndorwa Election Petition against Niwagaba

MP Niwagaba supporters in celebrations after Kabale High court dismissed Begumisa’s petition. (MOSES AGABA Photo)

Kabale | RedPepper Digital – High Court in Kabale on Monday dismissed the election petition with costs that was filed by the Dr Protazio Begumisa against the Ndorwa East Member of Parliament Wilfred Niwagaba.

Begumisa who is the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag bearer garnered 15, 826 votes had during the 2021 general elections during the election that was held on the 14th of January this year, to lose the Ndorwa East county seat where the independent candidate Niwagaba was declared the winner after garnering 15,962 votes.

But Begumisa, through his lawyers Justus Muhangi of Muhangi Justus and partners’ advocates, petitioned the high court, demanding for nullification of Niwagaba’s victory on grounds of vote-rigging, vote bribery and harassing his agents.

Begumisa also accused Niwagaba of harassing his agents especially in the sub-counties of Maziba and Buhara and also argued that Niwagaba connived with police officers who had been deployed in Ndorwa East to rig his victory and among other reasons.

Wilfred Niwagaba the Shadow Attorney General

But in a judgment today, Justice Odoki dismissed Begumisa’s petition with costs stating that he (Begumisa) did not make out any case for his prayer that a vote recount should be ordered. Odoki also says that Begumisa failed to prove to the satisfaction of the court all the grounds of the petition and Begumisa did not provide cogent evidence of harassment, violence and intimidation during the voting day.

While speaking to our reporter after the judgment Begumisa confirmed to have received a copy of the judgment not in his favour but did not add more.

However, Niwagaba who is also the Shadow attorney e generals says that he is happy about the court decision but also as a trained advocate, he knew that he will win the case because he got the majority votes with no irregularity.

He further commended the judge for impartially making a decision.