SITYA LOSS! Kenzo sales sports academy shares

Musician turned sports philanthropist Edirisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has reportedly sold shares of his sports academy which he is constructing in Mukono to former Switzerland international soccer superstar Johan Vonlanthen.

Although it is not yet clear exactly how much Kenzo bagged from the deal, sources close to the Big Talent boss reveal that he is said to have pocketed over Shs800m after signing the papers with Vonlanthen.

Vonlanthen is a former footballer who played for a number of European clubs although he has since retired and embarked on investing in talent promotion.

Snoops revealed that he was in Kampala a month ago for a meeting with Kenzo during which they sealed the deal and even signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Following the agreement they signed, we are told he is now responsible for scouting not only for budding talent but also building teams outside the academy so as to take some of the talented players in Kenzo’s soccer academy to greater heights.

Insiders reveal that previously, Uganda Cranes star Dennis Onyango was hunting for teams in South Africa to sign up some of the players from the academy but going forward Vonlanthen will be responsible for that.

We revealed in these pages a few weeks ago about how Kenzo had started up a sports academy in Mukono District that is mainly focusing on promoting soccer, although its broader projection is also promoting other sports talent.

He started up the project courtesy of his links to Marie Prean, an Austrian lady who runs several charity organisations in Uganda that include orphanage homes, educational and rehabilitation institutions, among others.

Johan Vonlanthen Benavídez is a Swiss former professional footballer who played as a winger. Having made his Swiss Super League debut BSC Young Boys at the age of 16, he moved to PSV in 2003.

He initially announced the end of his active career in May 2012 and has since ventured into talent promotion.