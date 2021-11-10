NRM Leaders Urged to Support Gov’t Projects as Party Kick-off Mobilisation Tours

NRM director for Mobilization, Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, meets some of the party officials from the Kayunga district.

Kayunga | RedPepper Digital – The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has commenced its mobilisation tours in Central region.

These Mobilization tours started on Tuesday, with Kayunga District. The Office of Mobilization was led by the director for Mobilization Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, to Bbaale Sub-county in Kayunga District. She was accompanied by Hon Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, the Director for Information and Public Relations and they were welcomed by Mr.Nsamba Shaban, the Baale NRM Subcounty Chairperson among other leaders.

Speaking to NRM party leaders at Bbaale secondary school, Hon. Sseninde, applauded NRM party leaders in Kayunga District for ensuring that in the previous elections residents voted for President Yoweri Museveni to continue with the mandate of serving the people.

She added that NRM government has done a lot for this area including renovating the Kayunga Referral hospital and the Kayunga-Kamuli bridge but warned that no one apart from government should take credit for these two developments.

Sseninde further noted that government also upgraded Bbaale Health Centre III to a district hospital whereas every sub-county has a seed school. She highlighted the industrial park in Nazigo which she said will help solve the issue of unemployment.

Hon. Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde stresses a point while speaking to the party leaders in the Kayunga mobilisation tour.

Hon. Sseninde explained that the party leadership had decided to camp in the district so as to look into the issues affecting the people and see how to solve them. “We are here to speak about issues affecting us and how to strengthen the party” said Sseninde, adding that “Some issues like the Galiraaya road were promised for a long time but I want to assure you that the road has been included in the next financial year. The issue of poor water transport is also becoming one of the past.” She added.

Concerning party problems, Hon Sseninde said in the past, the party has had problems of infighting that have cost it support. “Let us unite. Fights won’t help us. Time has come for us to rectify all these problems. Don’t say you belong to this team or the other. Let us unite and have one mission”. Sseninde said. She underscored that unity would make it easy for more Ugandans to join the party, yet continued infighting further strains party cohesion.

The party director for Information and Public Relations, Hon. Emmanuel Dombo, also added his voice saying it’s time to forget the past and focus on the developmental & government programs like Emyooga and the parish development model that will help our people. The focus should be on how we can elevate our people from poverty other than fights,” Dombo said.

The Bbaale Sub-county NRM chairperson, Shaban Nsamba welcomed the meeting and said was timely. He praised the Secretariat leadership for sparing time to come on the ground, provide a listening ear to people’s problems, a thing he said will solve a lot of issues that have cost the party support in the district. Nsamba also called upon leaders to work together to improve the party image and in the long run improve service delivery.

The meeting was attended by the Kayunga RDC, district executive committee, NRM Members of Parliament/ flag bearers, NRM LC5 flagbearers, NRM district councillors, NRM sub-county councillors, NRM youth sub-county chairpersons, district women council chairpersons and district youth council chairpersons among others.

As part of the tour, Sseninde and her team will address a series of meetings in all the three constituencies that make up the Kayunga district.

The four-day tour, the NRM director for Mobilisation will hold a series of meetings with District Executive Committees, NRM Members of Parliament/Flagbearers, NRM LCV Flagbearer, NRM District Councillors, NRM Sub County Councillors, NRM Youth Sub-county Chairpersons, District Women Council Chairpersons, District Youth Council Chairpersons among others in all the Constituencies that form Kayunga District.

The NRM party leadership led by the Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong last month launched the regional tours in the Bukedi sub-region in a bid to look into challenges affecting the party leaders, appreciate input by the district leadership and renew commitment and assurance of working together to lift the party. The regional tours throughout the country will help set a tone for monitoring government programs.