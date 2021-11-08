Thousands of Refugees Flee DRC amid Fresh Fighting

KISORO | RedPepper Digital — Thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo fled from fresh fighting in their country to Kisoro district in western Uganda.

Dan Ndikumwani , the Kisoro Deputy Resident District Commissioner, says that many refugees had crossed over to Uganda and many more were coming.

He said Ugandan forces were put on alert on Sunday night after the fighting started inside the Bunagana area in North Kivu which is just 5 kilometres from the Uganda border where 5 military barracks were overrun by M23 rebels

Ndikumwani says that they have been allowed to enter into the country without documents as this is an emergency but as security, we are doing our best to screen them as the district leadership are in preparations to transport the refugees to Nyakabande transit centre in kisoro.

Around midnight, heavy fighting started until when M23 forces were dislodged and pushed beyond their base in Rusthuru as 5 barracks were overrun.

Abel Bizimana the Kisoro LC boss says that hundreds are flocking Bunagana from North Kivu as renewed fighting took place we asked for the government for intervention.

” Today a river-like flow of refugees from North Kivu at Bunagana We are asking the office of the Prime Minister for international”. Said Bizimana.