November 7, 2021

UB40 Founding member Astro dies at 64

November 7, 2021 AGENCIES

UB40 Founding Member, Astro (with dreads) dies after short illness

LONDON | Reuters – One of the founding members of the British reggae band, UB40, Terence Wilson, has died after a short illness, his band has announced.

Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013 to perform with breakaway group “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro”.

“We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him,” the group said in a statement on Twitter late on Saturday.

About Post Author

AGENCIES

author

See author's posts

Join @RedPepperUG Telegram Channel for Regular updates
Post Views: 223

More Stories

SECURING THE FUTURE! NSSF, MasterCard to create 132,000 new jobs

November 7, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

Bids bonanza! Top firms eat big in parliament contracts

November 7, 2021 Pepper Intelligence Unit | RED PEPPER

Eight Groups Join Tigray Rebels Vowing to Oust Ethiopia’s Leader

November 6, 2021 AGENCIES

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe for notification