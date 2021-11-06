UCAA Get New Deputy Director

Entebbe | RedPepper Digitial – Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has, on Friday, appointed a new deputy director-general Ms Olive Birungi Lumonya, an accomplished leader in the corporate and NGO sectors in Uganda.

Ms Lumonya is experienced in leadership management and has been on CAA Board for over 20 years. During this period, she exhibited total support and guidance on strategy and management effectively.

This has been vividly seen while developing, implementing strategic and business plans to customer service management, stakeholder engagement and communication, people and performance management.

Lumonya presents vast experience in corporate governance and has served on several Boards in the private, government and NGO sectors including; the UCAA Board for 6 years, Chairperson FINCA, DFCU Women in business, PACE, UWESO, UHMG, UCRNN and serving on the global SOS Management committee representing the Africa region.

She also brings onboard experience in budgeting and financial management, human resources and supporting organizations to become competitive, profitable while at the same time achieving the organization’s strategic goals and objectives.

She previously worked with Nile Breweries Limited as Brand Marketing Manager, National Social Security Fund as Head of Marketing and Communications and with SOS Children’s Villages Uganda as Country Director. She has established sound relationships within the private, NGO and government sectors.

She holds a Master in Business Administration Degree from ESAMI, a degree in Mass Communication from MUK, is a Chartered Marketer (UK), a Certified Balanced Score Card Champion (USA) and an Africa Board Fellow (ABF). She will be commencing her duties with the Authority on November 15, 2021.