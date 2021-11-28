Uganda Opens Consulate in the Turkish Resort City of Antalya, Woos Tourists, Investment and Trade Opportunities

The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Turkey has launched an Honorary Consulate in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in the south of Turkey on 26th November 2021 with calls for investment, Trade and Tourism opportunities.

This followed the successful vetting and approval of Emek Eker as Uganda’s Honorary Consul to Turkey’s top tourist province of Antalya.

The launch was preceded by a series of exhibitions held at Hilton Hotel in Antalya that focused on promoting Uganda as a competitive investment spot in Africa as well as top tourism destination.

The event that was officiated by Uganda’s Ambassador to Turkey Stephen Mubiru was also graced by the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Mr. Kerem Alp, top officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, business Chief Executive Officers in Antalya who organized Industrial zone as well as representatives of the tourism industry in the area.

Ambassador Stephen Mubiru asked Turkish investors and tourists to make Uganda a top choice for investment.

He further elaborated on trade potentials that exist in agricultural products such as coffee that is popular in Turkey yet not locally produced.

He also made a case for other products such as vanilla and cocoa beans that are abundant in Uganda and highly required in Turkey.

The Deputy Mayor of Antalya, the Deputy Executive of the Antalya Chamber of Commerce as well as hundreds of guests that were treated to a Uganda Coffee cupping session and served fresh Ugandan pineapple that was specially imported for the function hailed this country’s agricultural potential.

The Head of economic and commercial diplomacy division of the Embassy Mr. Julius Mwijusya made an impassioned and appealing presentation about Uganda tourism, investment and trade opportunities that were made through well crafted and translated videos that were later shared with the newly opened consulate for circulation.

Antalya is a Turkish resort city with a yacht-filled Old Harbor and beaches flanked by large hotels. It’s a gateway to Turkey’s southern Mediterranean region, known as the Turquoise Coast for its blue waters. Remnants remain from Antalya’s time as a major Roman port.

These include Hadrian’s Gate, built to honor the Roman emperor’s visit in 130 A.D and 2nd-century Hidirlik Tower, with harbor views which makes it a rich tourism destination.