Uganda Silence Hosts Namibia in Africa netball championship

By Emmanuel Sekago | Uganda national Netball team (She Cranes) took on host Namibia for their third match of the Africa Netball Championship as they strive to dethrone defending South Africa who are also on a winning streak.

Uganda came into this match beaming with confidence as they are yet to lose a match and currently second on the log standings.

Namibia last week lost at the Pent series finishing fourth behind Zimbabwe.

Fred Mugerwa’s charges came into the match with clear intentions of making sure that they continue on a winning streak that they have enjoyed thus far in this tournament.

While it was Namibia that drew first blood, Uganda was very quick to respond and took charge of the game, at the end of the quarter they enjoyed a three (3) goal lead with the score sitting at 17-14.

The She Cranes played like a well-oiled machine, and they started the second quarter with the same intensity that they finished the first quarter Meeme Ruth was the engine of the mid court together Norah Lukuuse, Captain Stella Oyella and Irene Eyaru seemed to have been enjoying themselves up front as well.

Namibia only managed to score ten goals in the second quarter in response to Uganda ’s 13.

Namibia seemed to have been growing in confidence as the game progressed however this did not seem to be fazing the Ugandans as they relied on their experience to counter Namibia.

Mugerwa made a few tactical changes to give other players the chance to extend the lead on the board.

Uganda went on defensive mode in the last quarter and made sure that they keep Namibia at bay and restricted their attack. They made sure that they kept them in their own half, Namibia only managed to put three goals past Uganda. The match ended 62-36in favour of Uganda.

QUARTER SCORE BREAKDOWN:

Q1 Namibia (14)-(17) Uganda

Q2 Namibia (24)-(30) Uganda

Q3 Namibia (33)-(43) Uganda

Q4 Namibia (36)-(62) Uganda

Uganda will play one of their toughest matches on Monday next week when they take on defending Champions South Africa in the second match of the day at 11:00am. This match.