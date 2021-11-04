Unveiling Bosskhan Bills, entrepreneur with Charitable heart

Entrepreneur turned philanthropist, BossKhan Bills, real names Peter Sylvester Carlos

PEPPER PROFILES – BossKhan Bills, real names Peter Sylvester Carlos, was born in Tanzania but acquired his education in Uganda where he attended Nkumba University before leaving for UAE where has established a chain of businesses. BossKhan Bills now resides in the UK.

He has dedicated his life and works to aid the vulnerable back home and throughout East Africa.

The young entrepreneur has been applauded and recognised for his hard work at his company “Golden Company” that buys and sells Precious minerals like Gold and Silver and others. He deals in Telecoms and is also a fashion designer.

He is the proprietor of Mitindo shop in Tanzania and wholesale dealers in Phones.

While he reaps big from his businesses, he has also dedicated a chunk of his reap to charitable acts in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and entire East Africa.

BossKhan Bills has his organisation, Boss Khan foundation through which all charitable acts are done. The Foundation is aimed at improving education and health.

What is Boss Khan Foundation?

Boss Khan Foundation is a charity based organisation that aims at helping people that are in need especially orphans, widows and street children. They have existed for 4years and now reach out to those that have specific needs in and around East Africa not to mention but a few Kenya Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda.

They aim at connecting and interacting with society, engaging with them so that the community feels we are here to help those that are in need. Those that are widowed, children that lost parents and also street children

THIS THE LINK OF FOUNDATION — www.bosskhanfoundation.com