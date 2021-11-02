URA gets New Bosses

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – The Board of directors at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), has on Monday appointed new commissioners and deputies to stir the 30 year-taxman forward.

In a statement issued Monday, URA’s Commissioner Legal Services and Board Affairs, Patience Rubagumya, confirmed the appointments following the board’s Special third sitting held on October 26 -27, 2021.

URA’s Commissioner Legal Services and Board Affairs, Patience Rubagumya, in a court session. (FILE PHOTO)

“The URA Board of Directors at its 3rd/2021 Special Board meeting held on 26th and 27th October 2021 interviewed candidates for the vacant Senior Management positions in the Departments of Domestic Taxes, Tax Investigations, Information Technology and Innovation and Commissioner General’s Office,” wrote Rubagumya.

The Board confirmed Kugonza Denis Kateeba as new Commissioner Tax Investigations, Mutebi Robert as Commissioner Information Technology And Innovation and Nassanga Allen as Assistant Commissioner Research And Innovation.

Ibrahim Bbosa appointed URA Spokesperson. (FILE PHOTO)

Subsequently, the board appointed Chelangat Sarah Muzungyo as the new Commissioner Domestic Taxes with UCC’s Ibrahim Bbosa earning the docket at the taxman as new Assistant Commissioner Public and Corporate Affairs.

The highly billed Ian Rumanyika also failed to make it past Ibrahim Bbosa Kibuuka for the position of Assistant Commissioner, Public & Corporate Affairs, where he has been acting for a couple of months.

“The new leaders will report on 1st December 2021 with the exception of AC Research and Innovation whose appointment is effective today 1st November, 2021,” said Rubagumya exercising her mandate as the