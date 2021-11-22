November 22, 2021

WELL FED! Ex-Miss Nkumba graduates to Benz

November 22, 2021
Ex miss Nkumba

The Ex-Miss Nkumba University, Patricia Namilimu, is on cloud nine and chest thumping after she procured a reconditioned perhaps 2nd-hand black Mercedes Benz worth Shs 48m registered in UBE series. The gorgeous and curvy babe is seen cruising it around Entebbe road and she has put on weight drastically.

Sources close to her intimated to us that nowadays she is into online marketing and that because of her looks many horny men place orders with a hidden agenda beyond shopping her online products. Sexy Patricia, a graduate with a bachelor of Business Administration from Nkumba University didn’t waste time to seek for employment and instead she ventured into business and markets her products online.

Apparently, Patricia is still single despite a couple of men expressing interest in her and it’s not clear when she will get married to a man of her choice. Meanwhile, we are not sure the source of her treasured acquisition of the Benz but let’s hope it’s from hard work of the online business.

