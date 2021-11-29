Woman Kills Husband Over UGX 2m Savings

Wakiso | RedPepper Digital – Residents of Kakajjo zone, Bweyogerere division, Kira Municipality are in shock after a married woman killed her husband over UGX 2,000,000 savings.

Sources close to the family[relatives] revealed to our reporter how the couple had been saving these amounts for a long time so that they can use them in the future.

But the woman who has been identified as Joan Namusoke through another man she had been committing adultery with decided to connive so that they kill Ivan Mubiru the real husband so that they can divide the spoils together.

Therefore on Friday during night time at around 9 pm as Ivan was returning from his farm in Kakajjo zone which is a distance from his home, the assailants which the woman and the adulterer had hired, hacked Ivan in cold blood and left him lifeless street.

Because of fear of taking someone’s life which is valuable, in the morning after residents discovered the body of the man, the woman confessed to having been in the conspiracy of taking his husband’s life over UGX 2,000,000 they had saved.

She narrated everything to the police on how she connived with one Didas Twijukye[now on the run], to hire goons so that they kill Ivan and they share the money together.

The file of the case CRB/26/2021, was opened at Bweyogere police station where the woman is being detained as they hunt for the adulterer.