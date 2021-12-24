Over 300 Ambulances Deployed For Festive Emergencies

December 24, 2021 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER
IMPACTFUL: Minister of Health, Dr. Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary, Dr. Atwine Diana

Kampala | RedPepper Digital- With just hours to the Christmas celebrations, the ministry of health through its Emergency Ambulance Services (EAS) has deployed over 300 ambulances to handle emergencies that usually characterise festivities.

According to health minister Dr Jane Aceng, the festive season is characterized by increased pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic with a resultant increase in road carnage.

This, she says, leads to many casualties who require lifesaving first aid at the scene of the accident followed by safe professional transportation to health facilities for continued acute and critical care.

Aceng says the festive season also results in an increase of patients with other emergencies from domestic violence, food poisoning, alcohol intoxication, routine medical care, maternal and child emergencies.

She, thus. says the deployed ambulances are staffed with up to 300 emergency care professionals across the country.

This will be coordinated using established regional emergency teams under the leadership of the regional referral hospital directors, city medical officers and district health officers.

These ambulances will be deployed on highways at selected hospitals, police stations, URCS offices and selected district sites to respond to road traffic injuries.

