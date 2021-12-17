Former Agriculture Minister Matyansi Ngobi Eulogised, laid to rest in Jinja

Jinja City | RedPepper Digital – Hundreds of mourners on Thursday turned up at the burial of Matyansi Ngobi, at his home in Namulesa ward, Jinja city.

Reports reaching this site indicate that Ngobi breathed his last on September 7, but his burial was delayed because some of his close relatives were still abroad.

Ngobi, a seasoned politician and a point of reference for several political leaders within the Busoga sub-region was also a Papal Knight, who diligently served the Catholic Church throughout his entire active lifetime.

Stephen Ngobi described his father as a stable politician, who dedicated enough time to his family’s wellbeing, despite being an influential political figure of his time.

While delivering his tribute on behalf of the Jinja diocese, Fr. Gonza Kayaga said that Ngobi blended his cultural, religious and political values for the benefit of his community, in which he humbly served without compromise

President Yoweri Museveni through his message delivered by East African Affairs State Minister, Ikuya Mgode, described Ngobi as a dedicated politician, who offered himself to freely serve his country, amidst uncertainties, which dominated political spaces during the post-independence period.

The former Butembe County MP, Daudi Migereko said that Ngobi was a dependable advisor, who openly rebuked him for exhibiting a servant form of leadership to his electorates, throughout his active political career.

Ngobi served as the first post-independence minister of agriculture, cooperative and forestry from 1963-1966, he was reappointed to serve in the same position, between 1979-1980, before briefly serving as the local government minister, within the same year. Ngobi was later elected as a member of the constituent assembly between 1994-1995.

Ngobi also served as the head of different boards and commissions, such as chairman of Makerere University Council from 1991-2001, he was also a council member of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

He later served as a manager of Busoga cooperative society, chairman of Jinja District Service Commission and Director at Madhivani Group of Companies among others.