Anti-Corruption Agencies Resort to Lifestyle Audits to Catch ‘Thieves’

Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Anti-corruption authorities have announced that they have now opted for lifestyle audit to catch ‘thieves’

Speaking to the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Monday, inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya said that many corruption suspects do not get apprehended due to lack of evidence.

“The face of corruption is that lifestyle which you can not account for. That car which you can not afford, that mansion which your salary can not afford, that is the lifestyle that people should be suspicious about,” said Kamya.

“How did a commissioner build multi-million apartments in Kira yet he earns UGX3 million per month? investigations on sources of such wealth will be conducted and criminals apprehended,” Kamya cautioned.

Lt. Col Edith Nakalema, Statehouse Anti-corruption Coalition boss.

Adding to IGG Kamya’s voice, the State House Anti-Corruption Unit boss Col Edith Nakalema said that when corruption is eliminated, the country will have a budget that all of us will enjoy.

“The only obstacle that is hindering our development in this country is corruption,” she said.

“The fight against corruption has almost become a song, with some asking themselves where there is political will to fight it.”

