December 17, 2021

BREAKING! NRM’s Muwonge declared Kayunga LC5 by-election Winner

December 17, 2021 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer
Kayunga | The ruling Party National Resistance Movement’s candidate Muwonge Andrew has been declared winner of Kayunga LC5 by-election.

In the results declared by Kayunga Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Jennifer Kyobutungi, Muwonge amassed 31,830 votes against Harriet Nakwedde’s 31,380.

The election had attracted six candidates including NRM’s Andrew Muwonge, NUP’s Harriet Nakweede, DP’s Anthony Waddimba and independent candidates Majid Nyanzi, Jamir Kamoga and Boniface Bandikubi.

The LC5 Chairperson seat fell vacant after the late Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo whose lifeless body was found dangling on a tree a month after occupying the office; calling for a by-election.

Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Muhwezi is a distinguished multimedia manager, writer and entrepreneur with interests in creative writing, blogging, travel, education, business & logistics.
He presents eight (8) years of experience with management inclusion, mentorship, coaching and training

