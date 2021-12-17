D’banj to headline Desert Party

The build-up to the Afrozons Dubai Sound off, happening in March of 2022 is gaining momentum as Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET formerly known as Dubai Tourism, in March of 2022 is gaining momentum as Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET formerly known as Dubai Tourism, unveils, international afrobeat superstar, D’banj, popularly known as the Koko Master, as the Official Afrobeat Artist of the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff.

According to D’banj, he is excited to be part of the project, “After the global Covid 19 pandemic people and economies are trying to bounce back, stress-free. The AfroZons Dubai Soundoff drives that purpose by bringing people together in a stress-free environment,

I am excited to be part of this project and look forward to the many ways we can make the Dubai Soundoff a massive success,” he said.

D’banj who has received numerous international awards like the Best International Act (Africa) at the 2011 BET Awards and Best-Selling African Artist at the 2014 World Music Awards has been an Icon for Afrobeat music for over a decade.

The Koko Master has been quiet for some time but he just released a new album. The album, dubbed “Stress Free (Chapter 1)” melodically fits into the theme of the Dubai Soundoff; which is basically an avenue for Afrobeat lovers around the world to have a stress-free time while experiencing the greatness of Dubai.