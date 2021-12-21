DIVORCE! Mao’s tight pal Kayanja begs court to dissolve marriage

By our reporter

Beatrice Kayanja, the Research Assistant of Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao, became a topic in various media platforms last week after she was smoked out for being too close for comfort with one of her bosses while in Gulu.

That having been said; reliable reports coming in indicate that Beatrice Kayanja, the woman in the middle of a storm around the Democratic Party boss, is planning to separate with her longtime UK based hubby Martin Kayanja.

We have learnt that Beatrice has petitioned the High Court Family Division to dissolve her marriage with the father of her children.

Beatrice filed a divorce cause vide HCT-00-FD-DC-0021-2021 a few weeks ago and the case is set for hearing before Lady Justice Ketra Katunguka Kitarisibwa.

An insider revealed that when their relationship developed thorns, their relatives tried several avenues of making them reconcile and settle the matter in vain.

It should be noted that last year, the husband surfaced on social media in a video making various allegations that he had been suspecting that his wife was cheating on him.

In a video clip which was widely circulated on social media, Kayanja, accused the top politician of wrecking his marriage. Kayanja, who lives in London UK, pleaded with the politician to look for other women and ‘give his wife space’.

In the video, Kayanja revealed that his wife came to Uganda on a business visit in March 2020 and has since refused to return to London to rejoin the family. In the clip Kayanja begs his wife to respect her marriage and return home.

It is not yet clear what the husband is planning to do with the pending divorce hearing ; but whatever happens we wish the trio all the luck in the world.

Beatrice is an IT engineer who studied from the University of Westminster in the United Kingdom, where she has been living with her family until early 2020 when she returned to Uganda. She later announced her candidacy for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat in the 2021 general elections before she was blocked by the Electoral Commission on account of failure to present her citizenship credentials.