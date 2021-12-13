Dragas Dempa outs SONG OF THE YEAR ‘ Hakuna Matata’

The best day of your life deserves a befitting hit song and fast rising star Dragas Dempa recently released another banger ‘Hakuna Matata’. The song has quickly found its way on the music scene. The song has also found its way into the deejays’ play list catalogue for rotation!

Yes,it’s said living a care free ife is the best thing in any one’s life.



‘Hakuna Matata ’ mixed Swahili, English and Luganda song, is a new song off forthcoming songs by Ugandan fast rising singer Dragas



‘Hakuna Matata’exudes maturity; a singer singing about himself and living a very care free life. With no problem and only having fun.



The song starts off with an echo of a confession, a vow about care free life. The oath sets the tone of what the song is all about; life



Beautiful sounds of a flute reverberates in the background as a mixture of rich percussive sounds paint a fine contemporary lovely lyrics.



Hakuna Matata is one of the trending songs off his many songs



Song written by himself and produced by Rangles Beats and Jmoney.

It is trending all of music platforms. Check it out here;





