Embattled Apac District Officials Interdicted

(L-R) Atim Sam (the acting District Education Officer & sports), Adoko Tom (Human resource officer) and Ekwang Paul Tonny, Chief finance Officer (CFO)

Apac | RedPepper Digital – The Apac Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Oryano Grandfield Omonda has interdicted the four (4) district officials who earlier last week, on December 15, 2021, were charged by the Anti-Corruption court for causing financial of over 400M belonging to Apac District.

The accused who included; the acting District Education Officer & sports Atim Sam Sammy, Adoko Tom, Human Resource Officer, Ebong Patrick, Senior Accountant Officer and Ekwang Paul Tonny, Chief Finance Officer received their interdiction letters on the following day of 16th.

According to their interdiction letters, the CAO stated that since these Officials were arraigned in Anti-Corruption court before Chief Magistrate Her Worship. Aciro Joan on charges of Causing Financial Loss Contrary to Section 20(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 (as Amended); and Conspiracy to Defraud Contrary to Section 309 of the Penal Code Act, and in accordance to Section F-r (16) of the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2010; a public officer arrested under the Penal Code Act on allegation of having committed a felony, shall immediately be interdicted from public service.

Wanje Michael, Fomer Apac CAO (now Adjumani CAO)

“In view of the above, I am informing you that you have been interdicted from exercising your duties as a public officer with effect from December 16, 2021, until the investigation against you is concluded” stated in their letters of interdiction.

The district boss further instructed them not to leave the country without the permission from Responsible Officer, adding that they will be entitled to half-pay of basic salary with effect from this notice in accordance with:

Section F-s 8(e) and Section F-s 8(d) of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2010 respectively. Using his powers drawn to the provision of Chapter 1, Section F-d of the Government Standing Orders 2010, the CAO ordered them to hand over instruments of their offices.

Speaking on the same on the Developments, the Area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Emmy Ngabirano added his voice on the president’s directive on fight against corruption. “It is clear and it’s high time we live within our means,” Ngabirano said.

Adding that he applauds the DPP’s office and CID department in Kibuli for staying above the bar,

“This was a high profile case that had many high profile persons with vested interests to kill the case!” he added.

The RDC used the same chance to appeal to the People of Apac District to celebrate Christmas and reminded them that Covid-19 is still around and the new variant of omicron has already been confirmed in Uganda.

He also sent a wake-up call as the head of district Security to the people of Apac and all Ugandans, that there are still traces of negative forces that target big gatherings.

“I recommend indoor Christmas celebration as we celebrate the born of our saviour in a Christian way,” RDC said.

He cited a need to maintain law and order as police is also doing their operations across the district during this festival.

He however cautioned residents on limiting their expenditure since the learners will be going back to school, a need to save some money for scholastic (materials uniform come Jan. 2022).

“So we should limit our expenditure in anticipation of the above” he added.