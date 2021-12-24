Joy as MP Atima receives Indian accolade

ARUA | RedPepper Digital – Arua Central Division Member of Parliament (MP), Jackson Atima Lee Buti was on Thursday over the moon after receiving an accolade from the Indian Community in West Nile.

Atima who also doubles as the regional government Chief Whip for West Nile region was surprised when a team of Indian businessmen led by Lila Keshwala, the chairperson of the Indian Community in West Nile stormed his residence to present to him the accolade.

According to Keshwala, the accolade is a sign of acknowledgement of the MP’s effort in uniting the Indian community with the local community in the West Nile region.

“We have today come here to present this accolade to Hon. Atima in appreciation of his effort in uniting us with the local community and also to acknowledge his effort in the fight against Coronavirus,” Keshwala said.

“We started working with Hon. Atima when he was still the chairperson othe f Arua Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He has been very influential to us and even when he went to Parliament, we are still working together. Today we feel we should appreciate his effort,” Keshwala added.

In his remarks, Atima commended the Indian businessmen for recognizing his effort and pledged to continue strengthening the relationship between the Indian community and the locals in the region.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you so much for welcoming me as the first MP for the Central Division in Arua City. I also want to thank the Indian community for making our economy shine, your presence in Uganda and particularly in this region has transformed Arua and that is why we have attained the city status. I look forward to working with you and this government will always give you the support that you deserve to transform our economy,” Atima said.

Alice Akello, the Arua Resident City Commissioner (RCC) said the Indian Community has been part and partial of the people in West Nile.

She said ever since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the Indian businessmen fed the community in Arua, equipped Arua hospital and greatly supported the city Covid-19 taskforce.

“Actually, we rated the Indian community number one during the first Covid-19 lockdown. The relationship between the Indian community and the locals in Arua is excellent. I want to appreciate you for your support always to the people of Arua and to the government,” Akello remarked.

She stressed that during campaigns, the Indian community equally supported the government of President Yoweri Museveni.

A similar accolade was also awarded by the Indian community to Sam Wadri Nyakua, the Arua City Mayor for his outstanding performance.