MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION! M7 summons all Presidential Advisors to Kyankwanzi

President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni has summoned all his Advisors for a presidential retreat at Kyankwanzi, according to the Office of the President.

The retreat is scheduled to begin on the 12th of December, and will run for a full week. All Presidential Advisors are expected to attend in order to have their inaugural general interface with the President for the 2021-2026 term.

The planned retreat arrangement has been confirmed by the Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda while appearing on a local radio station in Busoga on Saturday, 27, November, 2021.

According to the Minister, the interaction between the Head of State and his advisors is largely expected to revolve around the manifesto implementation business, and other undisclosed business that may come up.

The retreat comes at a time when the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is faced with a daunting task of realising the manifesto promises made to the public in the run up to the January 14 general elections which were hinged on “Securing the Future”. “The mantle of securing the future of Uganda is so great a task for one to play bets on. It’s not a gamble. It’s a matter which requires lifelong commitment, unending sacrifice and vast experience. NRM is the only political organisation that can be trusted with the sacred responsibility of securing Uganda’s future, “reads NRM’s manifesto commitment statement for the last elections.

Creation of jobs and wealth and wealth through promotion of commercial agriculture,Industrialisation, service delivery and Information and Communications technology(ICT) , Education, Health and Water,ensuring justice and equity, protecting life and property, achieving Economic and political integration are some of the key manifesto promises whose implementation the government is embarking on.