Museveni Calls for Love, Urges Ugandans to Exercise Vigilance

Kampala | RedPepper Digital – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has called on all Ugandans to embrace the spirit of Christmas by showing love and compassion to others.

In his Christmas message released on Friday, Mr Museveni said the real meaning of Christmas is in exercising Christ-like virtues, and not just merry-making.

“As you celebrate this Christmas, I encourage you to welcome into your hearts the message of love, compassion, and care for one another, generosity, holiness, and faithful worship of God. You remember Jesus gave us the two commandments love God with all your heart and all your might, and love your neighbour, as you love yourself and he pointed out that these two were the greatest commandments,” Mr Museveni said.

He added: “The merry-making which is always associated with the festive season should not detract you from focusing the spiritual significance of Christmas”.

The President also urged Ugandans to exercise caution during the celebrations, to avoid contracting and spreading coronavirus.

“As a country, God is helping us to emerge from the scourge of Covid-19. I urge you to embrace the countrywide vaccination campaign, continue observing the standard operating procedures, to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

President Museveni has committed to fully reopen all sectors of the economy next year, with all hopes of controlling the disease pegged on mass vaccination.