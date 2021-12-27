Pastor delivers Christmas Reach out to Prisoners

(Dressed in a blue suit): Bishop Aloysius Kiiza, the overseer of Lift Jesus Global Ministries. Handing over the gift to Officials and intimates.

KABALE— Whereas many people were celebrating Christmas, Prisoners of Ndorwa Government prison were also left with happiness as they received a gift from Bishop Aloysius Kiiza, the overseer of Lift Jesus Global Ministries.

Bishop Aloysius Kiiza, delivered a bull of about 100kg to inmates of Ndorwa prisons in Southern division kabale Municipality on Saturday morning before he proceeded on for the church service.

While handing over this cow to ASP. Emor Yosa, the assistant superintendent and other prison officials on behalf their boss Officer incharge of Mr. Kisembo Julius, the Bishop thanked prison officers for the great work they do; taking care of inmates by transforming, molding and helping them through counseling with the purpose of bringing them back to society when they are good people.

He added on that as Christians they are commanded by the Lord to reach out to those who are in the prison, to visit those who are in hospitals, give to the poor and to cloth the naked. He asked the inmates to repent and come back to God.

He explained that, Bringing a cow (gift) to prisoners is a sign to show that God loves them and Jesus Christ is available if they can only believe in him to change them he’s even able come into their lives and change them. “Some of you are here because of your characters or your life style but if you got to know that Jesus can change you and become great and wonderful person.” said the Bishop.

He later handed over the cow worth 110 million shillings to prisoners as a gift of Christmas and this was his 14th time.

The assistant superintendent of prisons at Ndorwa main prisons Emor Yosa who spoke on behalf of the officer in charge Mr. Kisembo Julius thanked Bishop Kiiza for the great work he has done for them and for doing it continuously year after year.