Prince Omar in tears

Singer Prince Omar shed tears as he couldn’t believe it when his friends surprised him with a Birthday party. As he was ushered to the birthday party, he got shocked and kept saying that “No One has ever done anything like this for me.”

Prince Omar spoke to the journalists before proceeding to cut two delicious cakes that were presented to him by Mikey, One was for his birthday and the other for Celebrating the new album.

The singer also went ahead and thanked his friends for making him feel special with the birthday treat and asked Ugandans to listen to his new album ‘Rocket’ which is available on all music streaming sites.