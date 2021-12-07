Rubanda Locals Protest, Task District to Handover Water Project to NWSC

RUBANDA | RedPepper Digital – Over 400 Rubanda District locals Monday staged a peaceful demonstration protesting a “planned deal by the district council to handover the Bushura community water project to National water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) for management.

Residents with placards written on “water is life, We need water at Hamuhambo, politics are over now we need water” made a procession in Hamuhambo town council with the district councilors Drake Diaz Owoyesigire, Gillian Tusingwire and Hamuhambo town council Charperson LC3 Aggrey Bandebaho.

The peaceful demonstration in Hamuhambo Town Council comes days after area councillors Diaz Owoyesigyire and Girian Tusingire on November 27 petitioned the solicitor general highlighting irregularities as Rubanda District authorities passed a resolution that the Shs6billion Bushura water project, with works at 70% now, be handed over to NWSC.

Keneth Ndamwesiga a resident say when the project is transferred to national water they will be buying and they don’t have any source of income but when the project is worked on by the district they will be getting it at no cost.

Jackline Kyarimpa, Winnie Nganyire and Nkunda Fabiano other residents says she is very older and can’t move a distance of 10 km to fetch water.

Aggrey Bandebaho, the Hamuhambo Town council LC III chairperson, accused the Rubanda District council of hijacking the community water project and threatened legal action.

“This community water project was started in 2019 with the objective of availing clean piped water to the locals. About S600million has been injected into the project. Council’s decision was unlawful,” he said.

Owoyesigyire and Tusingire questioned the procedure in which the project was discussed in the district council on November 19 2021 yet it was not on the order paper of the council that day.

“This was in bad faith. We later learnt that it was a punishment to the people in the area because they did not vote for the current LCV chairman Stephen Kasyaba,” Owoyesigyire claimed.

Drake Diaz Owoyesigire said that the council passed the resolution out of ignorance because it was not on the order paper and vowed to sue them if they fail to overturn the resolution.

Owoyesigire says that he contacted the State Minister of finance and economic planning (general duties) and Rubanda East MP Henry Musasizi and he told him that when he is still the minister and Ampeire Steven Kasyaba is still the district chairperson Hamuhambo will never get water because Hamuhambo were supporting their opponents during elections.

He added that the project is now 70% complete and they have already used over 668million and the project started in 2019.

Stephen Kasyaba the Rubanda LCV chairperson Says that the project handover followed insufficient funding at the district as the project requires about UGX 6billion for completion yet Rubanda District has only Shs7billion in the annual budget for infrastructure development. There is no way they would allocate almost all the district annual budget on infrastructure development in one sub-county yet we have 17 others.

Kasyaba says that the Council’s resolution as ‘in order,’ vowed to defend the resolution saying as the district council will enter into a memorandum of understanding with NWSC to supply 20- litres of water to community members at Shs25 because the district has already injected a lot of money into the project.