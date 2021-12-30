Top Makerere Don Amanda Ngabirano Confirmed as National Physical Planning Board Chairperson

NPPB Chairperson, Mrs. Amanda Ngabirano

Entebbe – Uganda’s Cabinet has approved the appointment of Makerere University Don, Mrs. Amanda Ngabirano as Chairperson of the National Physical Planning Board(NPPB).

In a statement on the 40th Cabinet sitting held on December 20 at Statehouse Entebbe, President Museveni notarized and endorse the Urban planning activist as the substantive Chairperson of the board.

“Cabinet Decisions taken at the 40th Cabinet meeting held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Statehouse Entebbe appointed the following members to the National Physical Planning Board; Mrs Amanda Ngabirano of Makerere University as Chair and Ms. Naigaga Sarah as Member representing the National Environment Management Authority,” read a section of the statement.

Ngabirano has been in an acting capacity since July 14 2020 when she was sworn in at the High Court by the Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo as a member of a 10-member National Physical Planning Board (NPPB) at the High Court in Kampala.

The Board consists of Mr. Vincent Byendaimira (member) from Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Ms. Jackie Kemigisha Kiiza (member) from Ministry of Local Government, Mr. Arch Edward Ssimbwa (member) from Ministry of Works and Transport, Ms. Naigaga Sarah as Member representing the National Environment Management Authority (Member), Mr. Tugume Denis from the National Planning Authority (member), Dr. Earnest Kimbugwe (member) from the Private Sector, Ms Achola Amina (member) from the Private Sector, Ms Florence Nambooze (member) from the Institute of Surveyors Uganda, Mrs. Josephine Nalubega Byabazaire (member) from Uganda Society of Architects and Dr Amanda Ngabirano (Chairperson) from Makerere University.

Hon. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister of ICT, also confirmed that Ms Naigaga Sarah was equally appointed to the board.

Who is Amanda Ngabirano New NPPB Chair?

Ngabirano is an urban and regional planner, lecturing at Makerere University, in Uganda, since 2006. She studied Bachelor of Urban Planning at the same University and holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and development, attained from the University of Greenwich (UK

The affluent activist has worked as a university lecturer, advocate and consultant since 2010.

Her unhidden passion, particularly for sustainable development, has actually earned her a great reputation for advocating for cycling as a mode of transport in urban areas for a healthier population and cleaner air.

The shrewd urban planning expert also served as the Chairperson of Great Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) Urban Mobility Consultative Forum that brings together multisector players and stakeholders in pushing for safer mobility spaces and an integrated public transport system.

She is one of the brains behind creating the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) Zones and corridors in Kampala that are a car-free celebration of public spaces aimed at uniting people to reimagine how to sustainably use our streets.

Ngabirano is passionate about organized spatial development and is a local partner for Move Mobility, a Dutch-based organization.

About Post Author Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer contributor Muhwezi is a distinguished multimedia manager, writer and entrepreneur with interests in creative writing, blogging, travel, education, business & logistics.

He presents eight (8) years of experience with management inclusion, mentorship, coaching and training See author's posts