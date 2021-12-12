USA’s Mull Katende, Tanzania’s Kabonero Dropped as Museveni shuffles Envoys

RETAINED: Amb. Adonia Ayebare (Special Envoy)

Nakasero | RedPepper Digital – President Museveni has made fresh appointments for Ugandan ambassadors and heads of missions.

In the appointments done Sunday, Museveni replaced the audacious career diplomat Richard Kabonero in Dar-es-Salaam with a former member of Parliament for Nyabushozi County Col (Rtd.) Fred Mwesigye.

Also replaced in the new appointments is Uganda’s Ambassador to the USA based in Washington DC, Mull Sebujja Katende who has since been replaced by Robbie Kakonge.

Also replaced is Dr. Crispus Walter Kiyonga in China. The new ambassador for China will now be Judith Nsababera.

Former DP stalwart Ismael Beswale Kezaala has also been dropped as Ambassador to India.

By virtue of the powers vested in the President of the Republic of Uganda, by Article 122(1), I hereby appoint the following as Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Deputy Ambassadors to the respective brotherly and friendly countries as listed here below:

1. Burundi – Maj. Gen. Matayo Kyaligonza;

2. Rome – Amb. Elizabeth Napeeyok

3. Washington DC – Ms. Robbie Kakonge;

4. Copenhagen – Ms. Margaret Bakyira;

5. Dar-es-Salaam – Col. (Rtd) Fred Mwesigye;

6. Khartoum – Dr. Yahaya Rashid Ssemudu;

7. Paris – Ms. Amule Doreen;

8. Kigali – Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Robert Rusoke;

9. New York – Amb. Adonia Ayebare (Special Envoy);

10. Algiers – Amb. Alintuma Nsambu;

11. New Delhi – Amb. Joyce K. Kikafuunda;

12. Canberra – Amb. Dorothy Hyuha;

13. London – Amb. Nimisha Madhvani;

14. Berlin – Amb. Mubiru Stephen;

15. Ankara – Ms. Nusura Tiperu;

16. Kuala-Lumper – Ms. Betty Bigombe;

17. Brussels – Amb. Miriam Blaak;

18. Moscow – Mr. Moses Kizige;

19. Abu Dhabi – Amb. Zaake Kibedi;

20. Mogadishu – Prof. Sam Turyamuhika;

21. Abuja – Amb. Nelson Ocheger;

22. Addis Ababa – Amb. Rebecca Otengo;

23. Ottawa – Amb. Ruth Aceng;

24. Cairo – Amb. Sam Male Sebulime;

25. Kinshasa – Hajji. Farid Kaliisa;

26. Juba – Amb. Brig. Ronnie Balya;

27. Doha – Amb. Stephen Chebrot;

28. Tehran – Kisambira Tezikuba Mohammed;

29. Riyadh – Amb. Isaac Sebulime;

30. Nairobi – Amb. Dr. Hassan Galiwango;

31. Beijing – Amb. Oliver Wonekha

32. Geneva – Amb. Mercel R. Tibaleka

33. Tokyo – Ms. Tophas Byagira Kaahwa;

34. Pretoria – Mr. Amoru Paul;

35. Luanda – Col. (Rtd) Julius Kihaanda;

36. Guanzhou – Ms. Nsababeera Judith;

37. Havana – Ms. Musaazi Nabbaka Elizabeth.

Deputy Ambassadors:

1. Cairo – Lt. Gen. Charles Angina;

2. Abuja – Mr. Nnam Alfred;

3. Mogadishu – Maj. Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Nathan;

4. New Delhi – Ms. Margaret Kyogyire.

SIGNED this …….day of ………………., in the Year of our Lord Two thousand Twenty One (2021).

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Gen (Rtd)

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF UGANDA

