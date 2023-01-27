2022 PLE Results out; UPE candidates shine

The 2022 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results for candidates who sat for the examinations last year are out.

While releasing the results of 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) today 27th January 2023 at the State Lodge in Nakasero, Kampala, the executive director of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Daniel Odong said that Universal Primary Education Candidates continued to improve their performance.

Odoongo revealed that the general performance was better as compared to candidates who sat for the 2021 examinations.

Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni revealed that it is more gratifying that of the pupils who sat (832,654) for PLE 2022, 583,768 ( 70.1%) were UPE beneficiaries from 11,306 centers.

A total of 811,810 sat for the examinations. Out of those who sat 114,617 passed in first grade, 357,799 passed in grade two, 146,583 in third grade, and 95,702 passed in fourth grade.

The Universal Primary Education (UPE) program was introduced in 1997 for all people that wanted to access Primary education to do so tuition-free.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts